Number Theory: Piecemeal efforts and passing the buck won’t solve Delhi’s pollution – I

With the advent in Delhi of what can only be described as pollution season, all arms of the state are yet again pretending to find solutions to the problems. The courts have been asking the executive to take action against farmers burning stubble and seeking detailed plans to control pollution. Governments are busy playing the blame game and selling snake oil solutions which are targeted more at managing the narrative than pollution itself.

The first of the two-part series highlights why it is wrong to see India’s air pollution crisis as a Delhi-centric winter problem(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)