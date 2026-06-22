Problematics | Pick up sticks

The game has generated other versions and inspired some spinoffs over the centuries. One very interesting version is the subject of our leading puzzle this week. I had long been planning to use the game’s strategy as fodder for a puzzle. And the ideal time is now, the 200th week of Problematics.

There is also a “misère version” of nim. Here, the player who takes the last match is the loser. The strategy in both games is based on the same principles, but this time the advantage lies with the second player (if starting with 25 matches). In this version, the strategy is to leave a number that is one more than a multiple of 4, i.e. 4k + 1. Since 25 is already is (4 x 6 + 1), it is a losing situation for whoever has to make their move at this stage. There will come a stage when the first player is left facing 5 matches. Whatever number of matches the first player takes at that stage, there will be 4, 3 or 2 matches remaining on the table. So, at the next step, the second player has to take all except one of the remaining matches, forcing the first player to take the solitary match.

Some years ago, we discussed the game of nim and its winning strategy, which many readers analysed effectively. To recap, the game has two players and begins with a predesignated number of matchsticks. Each player, in turn, takes 1, 2 or 3 matches. The player who takes the last matchstick wins. If there are, say, 25 matches, the advantage lies with the first person, who takes 1 match in the first move, leaving 24 on the table. Whatever the number of matches the second player takes, the first player takes a number that ensures that a multiple of 4 remains on the table. This is maintained at every step. At the penultimate step, the second player is left facing 4 matches and can take only 1, 2 or 3, so the first player subsequently wins by taking whatever remains.

The image is a still from the 1961 French film Last Year at Marienbad (L'Année dernière à Marienbad), directed by Alain Resnais. The film is a cultural landmark but has a very niche viewership. While I have a deep interest in cinema, there are many other puzzlers who may not be film fanatics but still know of this niche film because it depicts a mathematical game, one they had been analysing long before the movie was released.

The game is depicted in the still. As in nim, sticks are to be picked up, in turn, from the rows on the table. The film also shows a version with playing cards in place of sticks. Either way, the game is a variety of multi-stack nim; we are not dealing with a single set of matches but with four rows of objects (sticks or cards). Let’s deal with sticks.

The game starts with the 16 matches as shown in the still, placed in rows of 1, 3, 5 and 7. At each turn, a player removes any number of matches (1 or more) but all the matches must be removed from the same row. For example, they can remove 4 matches from the row of 5, or 2 from the row of 7. But they cannot remove, for example, 1 match from the row of 3 and another 2 matches from the row of 5.

In the film, the misère version is played. The player who takes the last stick loses. In this game, the second player has the advantage.

Without revealing the full strategy, let me give you a head start. The second player begins by expressing the four numbers in three-digit binary form, i.e. 1 as 001, 3 as 011, 5 as 101, and 7 as 111. Place them one above the other and add:

001

011

101

111

___

224

At each stage, the second player keeps note of the digit in each column of the sum. At the beginning, the sum has 2 in the 2² place, 2 in the 2¹ place, and 4 in the 2⁰ place. This is a losing position for the first player. After the first player takes 1 or more matches from any single row, the sum changes. The second player looks at the three digits in the new sum, and takes the required number of matches from any single row so that the three digits in the subsequent sum again become a losing position for the first player.

Let us look at three alternative situations:

(a) Suppose the first player removes the entire row of 7 matches, leaving the rows of 1, 3 and 5. There is only one optimal move for the second player in order to restore the game to a losing position for the first player.

(b) Suppose the first player removes 4 matches from the row of 5, leaving rows of 1, 3, 1, and 7. Again, there is only one optimal move for the second player in order to restore the game to a losing position for the first player.

What are the optimal moves for the second player in each of the above situations? (Hint: look at even and odd digits in binary totals)

#Puzzle 200.2