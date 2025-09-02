Why monsoon surplus is limited despite floods | Number Theory

Northern India, particularly its north-western parts – such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, even the desert state of Rajasthan – has been reeling under floods and landslides this monsoon season. To be sure, even the plains have been flooded along the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna. Is it because this is a very wet monsoon? With 75% of the monsoon season over – it runs from June to September officially – the extent of unusual rain this monsoon is hard to capture in any single number. While disaggregated numbers solve this problem to some extent, one needs to drill down to very local numbers to see the disaster-causing potential of the 2025 monsoon. Here is why.

Residents run across a bridge over the flooding Beas River following incessant rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.(AP)