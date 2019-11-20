105-year-old granny from Kerala becomes ‘oldest learner’ appears for Class IV examination

education

Age is merely a number for 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala Bageerathi Amma has six children and 16 grandchildren.

Bageerathi had to stop her education at the age of nine when she was in Class 3 as she had to take care of her younger siblings. Her yearning to continue her studies was fulfilled with the help of officials of the Literary Mission who helped her to realize her dreams.

“The exam started on Sunday and finished yesterday. She is a real motivation for others who want to learn,” said CK Pradeep Kumar district co-ordinator of State Literary Mission.

105-year old woman Bhageerathi Amma appeared for 4th standard equivalent examination conducted under Kerala State Literacy Mission, in Kollam on Wednesday. ( ANI Photo )

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The program aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances of each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala.

The main beneficiaries of this programme are illiterates, neo-literates, school drop-outs and those interested in life long education.

