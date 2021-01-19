IND USA
Students in classroom.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
11 students in Gujarat test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students of classes 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Monday during random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel in Keshod town in Gujarat's Junagadh district on the first day of resumption of classes, officials said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST

The school, K A Vanpariya Kanya Vinay Mandir, decided to resume the academic work for classes 10 and 12 from Monday, following the state government's decision last week on reopening of educational institutes for select classes.

"These 11 students tested positive for coronavirus during rapid antigen testing at the girls' school which has once again started its academic work for classes 10 and 12 from today after a nine-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Health Officer Dr Ashvin Ajudia.

He said three of the 11 infected girls are inmates of the school hostel while eight others are residents of Keshod town.

Ajudia said all the girls are asymptomatic and have been asked to remain in isolation at their respective homes.

Junagadh District Education Officer RS Upadhyay said the testing was carried out as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

"Out of 122 students who were randomly tested today, 11 girls found positive for coronavirus. They were asked to remain isolated at their respective homes. The school has been asked to sanitise the building daily. The academic work will continue by adhering to SOPs like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing," Upadhyay said.

Last week, the state government had announced that schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students can be reopened from January 11, as the fresh COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

