11 students in Gujarat test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school
At least 11 girl students of classes 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Monday during random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel in Keshod town in Gujarat's Junagadh district on the first day of resumption of classes, officials said.
The school, K A Vanpariya Kanya Vinay Mandir, decided to resume the academic work for classes 10 and 12 from Monday, following the state government's decision last week on reopening of educational institutes for select classes.
"These 11 students tested positive for coronavirus during rapid antigen testing at the girls' school which has once again started its academic work for classes 10 and 12 from today after a nine-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Health Officer Dr Ashvin Ajudia.
He said three of the 11 infected girls are inmates of the school hostel while eight others are residents of Keshod town.
Ajudia said all the girls are asymptomatic and have been asked to remain in isolation at their respective homes.
Junagadh District Education Officer RS Upadhyay said the testing was carried out as per the guidelines issued by the state government.
"Out of 122 students who were randomly tested today, 11 girls found positive for coronavirus. They were asked to remain isolated at their respective homes. The school has been asked to sanitise the building daily. The academic work will continue by adhering to SOPs like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing," Upadhyay said.
Last week, the state government had announced that schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students can be reopened from January 11, as the fresh COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam
- The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TANCET 2021 registration for admission to PG Courses in Anna University begins
- Anna University Admission: The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has begun on Tuesday, January 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Kolkata exam centre change released
- The institute will conduct the ICAI CA foundation examination 2021 from January 21 to 28, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions: Revised schedule released, check here
- Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for CAP Round 2 for admissions to MHT CET 2020 B. Pharma courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush NEET-UG counselling registration begins today
- The third or mop-up round registration for AYUSH -NEET UG counselling 2020 will begin from today, January 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Universities in Punjab to reopen from January 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today
- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edu Min urges students for more research, innovation at NIT-Hamirpur convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO RRB Mains 2020: Officer Scale 1 main admit card released at ibps.in
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 at ibps.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check
- SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 students in Gujarat test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check at sbi.co.in
- SBI PO results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE to offer two levels of English and Sanskrit from coming session
- Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Pokhriyal said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox