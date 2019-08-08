18 teachers sacked for forging papers in Bihar

education

The Bihar government on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of 18 teachers from several primary and middle schools in many Maoist-affected blocks of Gaya for submitting fake documents during their appointment.

The government in 2017 had ordered an investigation by the vigilance department, which submitted its report after a thorough probe in July 2019.

The probe said that all the certificates submitted by the teachers at the time of their appointment a decade ago, were found to be fake.

Even the roll numbers and roll codes in the marksheets they had submitted were found to be fake, after verification from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Jai Kishan, block development officer (BDO), Imamganj issued the dismissal orders on Tuesday and reported the action taken to concerned officials of the education department.

An FIR has also been lodged against the teachers at the Imamganj police station for submitting fake documents.

In 2011, mukhiyas and panchayat members of Imamganj block wrote to the state government and the vigilance department about alleged frauds being committed in the appointment of teachers in primary and middle schools in the area.

The vigilance department began an investigation in 2017 and seized all the documents and personal credentials of all the teachers.

Following submission of the probe report in July 2019, the government immediately issued the dismissal orders and asked the Imamganj BDO to lodge an FIR against the 18 teachers.

The teachers who were dismissed included Lallan Kumar of Government Middle School, Khesra, Vasudev Prajapat, Middle School, Kendua, Vijendra Singh, Girls’ Middle School, Malhari, Shiv Jay Prasad , Bansi, Sarvesh Paswan of Kujeshar Middle School, Lav Kumar of Gudia Middle School, Upendra Kumar of Gudia School, Birju Prasad of Vishrampur, Sauvindra Kumar of Devaria Middle School, Madheshwar Prasad of Jhikatia Kala, Kamakhya Narayan Singh of Kuibar Middle School, Priyaranjan of Middle School, Darbhanga, Sanjay Kumar Razak of Naudiha School, Ashok Kumar Singh of Imamganj Middle School, Ashok Kumar of Karasan Kala Middle School, Surendra Kumar of Bara Middle School, Narendra Kumar of Babhandih Middle School and Sanyogita Kumari of Jhikatia Middle School.

