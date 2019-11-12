e-paper
2 professors get top state’s education award in Bihar

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:10 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is honouring Prem Verma during Shiksha Diwas function at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Monday
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is honouring Prem Verma during Shiksha Diwas function at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Monday (Sanotsh Kumar/ HT photos )
         

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday lauded the contributions of the first central education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad towards enrichment of academic excellence in the country and reiterated his resolve to bring about qualitative change in the academic standards in the state.

 Inaugurating a two-day programme to mark the birth anniversary Azad here at Gyan Bhawan, Kumar said that every panchayat of the state would be equipped with a class 12-level school from the next year. “This is in sync with the vision of Maualana Azad to encourage girl and women education,” said the CM.

 The CM also cited various initiatives undertaken by the state government for promotion of education among girls like cycle scheme, scholarships to girls, uniform scheme, etc.

 Kumar appreciated the education department’s initiative to promote digital learning in schools was also doing great job. “Unayan project, which as initially launched in Banka has been extended to all the districts. The project aims to introduce innovative digital method in teaching. It has led to significant improvement in the students’ attendance,” he said.

 The CM also emphasized on educating girls as a proven measure to control population. “Pollution and climatic change are other major challenges the state is grappling with. The government has undertaken ‘Jal-jeevan-hariyali’ scheme to address them,” said Kumar, while appealing the people to maintain harmony and brotherhood to ensure holistic development of the society.

 On occasion the CM also handed over Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar to Professor KC Sinha, former principal of Patna Science College, and Prem Kumar, a retired chief income tax commissioner, for their outstanding contributions in field of education with special reference to the uplift of underprivileged sections of the society.

 The award, which is state’s highest award in the field of education, carries Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash.

 Prof Sinha is a renowned mathematics teacher, whose books in mathematics have been very popular among students preparing for engineering competitive examinations as well at high and higher secondary levels. He has written over 60 books. A gold medalist in B.Sc and M.Sc, he did his Ph.D in 1990.

Verma runs a non-profit organisation — Skill Foundation (Satyananda Kendra for Integrated Leaning) — in Patna, which educates underprivileged children free of cost and provides them a balanced learning environment by engaging with innovative ways during their spare time.

