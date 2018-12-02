3,000 candidates appear in job fair organised by the Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday organised a job fair at New Police Line in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp for unemployed children and family members of their police personnel.

More than 3,000 candidates appeared for an interview regarding various job opportunities, out of which 1,600 were selected and have been called for next round of interview, officials said.

A total of 8,000 candidates had registered themselves for the job fair through a dedicated web portal, which was created to facilitate their selection in various companies. The event, which was organised by Delhi Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), had 128 corporate entities as employers.

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and his wife Suchana Patnaik, who is the president of PFWS, were the chief guests at the event. They presented 60 ‘on the spot’ job offer letters to selected candidates. Of the total 8,000 registered candidates, 682 hold B.Tech degree, while 3,808 were graduates and 100 were post graduates. A total of 275 candidates have MBA degree.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 14:16 IST