3 Scholarships for study in UK announced

The UK-based University of Southampton, in collaboration with the UK Department for International Development (DFID), has announced three Commonwealth Shared Scholarships for the session starting from September 2019. These scholarships are available exclusively to permanent residents of Commonwealth countries, including India, who want to pursue select Masters programmes at the University. The scholarship aims to support talented students from these countries, who would not otherwise be able to study a Masters programme in the UK.

Winnie Eley, Vice-President International at the University of Southampton commented: “The University of Southampton is proud to support this prestigious scholarship scheme. We welcome candidates who are passionate about contributing to Sustainable Development goals in their home country.”

The scholarships are available for nine courses offered by University of Southampton for entry in September 2019. These are: MSc Applied Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing (AGISRS); MSc Demography; MSc Diabetes Best Practice; MSc Education; MSc Electrochemistry and Battery Technologies; MSc Gerontology; MSc Global Health; MSc Leadership and Management in Health and Social Care and MSc Sustainability. The scholarships cover full-tuitions fees, approved airfare from their home country to the UK and return at the end of the programme, a monthly stipend of £1,084 for living allowance and a study travel grant towards the costs of study-related travel within the UK or oversea, as well as baggage allowance, up to an annual approved limit, when returning home. If applicable, warm clothing allowance and thesis grant towards the cost of preparing a thesis or dissertation will also be given.

Applicants must be considering submitting a fresh application to any of the above mentioned degree programme starting in September 2019, stating they wish to be considered for a Commonwealth Shared Scholarship.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant should hold a first degree of at least upper second class standard or a second class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree).

