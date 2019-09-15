300 women candidates take part on final day of recruitment for military police

education

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:11 IST

Three hundred women candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand took part in the recruitment rally for military police on the final day here on Saturday.

Out of the total, 223 candidates were from 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Gazipur, Mau, Dewariya, Baliya and Gorakhpur. The remaining candidates were from Uttarakhand districts, including Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Champavat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar and Rudraprayag.

Colonel Ashutosh Mehta, director recruiting, UP and Uttarakhand, Indian Army, said the first phase of the medical and physical tests for the post of ‘soldier general duty’ for military police has been completed . “The qualified candidates will have to clear a written test on October 26 after which they will be sent for further training,” said Mehta.

Like the previous two days, the recruitment programme began in the morning hours where the candidates were asked to take part in the physical test that included a 1.6 km run, long jump, high jump among other sports activities.

Five hundred candidates took part in the first day of the recruitment drive that is being organised for the first time. The second day saw participation from over 400 candidates. A total of 1,343 candidates took part in the three-day recruitment rally.

