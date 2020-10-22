464 seats left vacant in IITs after round 1, reallocated in 2nd round late on Wednesday

education

As many as 464 seats remained vacant across the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) after the first round of seat allocations ended on Wednesday. Figures revealed by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) shows that these 464 vacant seats were then reallocated in the second round late on Wednesday evening.

Originally supposed to be released at 5pm on Wednesday, the second seat allocation list was finally available on the JoSAA website post 10:30 pm.

“Since confirmation of admissions is being conducted online due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation instead of the usual physical reporting by students, so many queries were raised about documents that needed uploading by students, who could not do so due to various reasons. Our first priority was to solve students’ queries and then release the second list,” said an official from the JoSAA office.

As per information revealed by JoSAA, after ISM Dhanbad, which had 59 seats vacant, IIT (BHU) Varanasi had 49 vacant seats, followed by 44 seats in IIT Kharagpur, 30 in IIT Madras, 26 in IIT Kanpur, 25 in IIT Bhubaneswar, 21 in IIT Bombay and 20 each in IIT Patna, Roorkee and Jammu.

As per rules, a student who has already been allocated a seat but wishes to aim for a seat in another Institute or a course of his/her choice, gets a chance to upgrade in the subsequent round, based on the number of vacancies.

A student is also allowed to withdraw admissions after every seat allocation round, and such seats that go vacant due to withdrawal and up gradation of seats are reallocated in the subsequent rounds.

Last year, 630 seats had remained vacant after the first round, while the vacancies after the first round of admission in 2018 stood at 600. In some cases, lack of applications in certain reserved categories has been the main reason for seats remaining vacant even in popular IITs and courses.

The number of seats staying vacant in IITs has been a growing concern for officials from the HRD ministry. While 121 seats were left vacant in 2017, the figure stood at 96 the previous year. Consequently, the ministry asked IITs to consider various ways, including the option of scrapping unpopular courses, to address the problem.

The number of vacant seats stood at 50 in 2015, while it was just three in 2014. In 2019, however, the union education minister had announced that for the first time in many years, not a single seat had gone vacant across 23 IITs.

This year, JoSAA will conduct six rounds of seat allocation in order to ensure that the admission process concludes before Diwali. Those students whose names have appeared in the second seat allocation list now have time until October 26 to complete the admission process, when the third seat allocation round will be conducted to fill up the remaining vacant seats, if any.