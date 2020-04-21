e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MAH CET starts online admissions to PG medical and dental courses, for the first time

MAH CET starts online admissions to PG medical and dental courses, for the first time

In a circular released late on Monday, the CET cell has requested state medical and dental institutes to share contact details or staff handling admissions and also make arrangements for a payment portal online so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released on April 24, after 6pm.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:22 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Admissions for the next academic year to various courses have been delayed due to the ongoing lockdown owing to increasing cases of Covid-19. However, to avoid any further delay in admissions to post-graduate medical and dental courses, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, for the first time ever, has started admissions process online.

In a circular released late on Monday, the CET cell has requested state medical and dental institutes to share contact details or staff handling admissions and also make arrangements for a payment portal online so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released on April 24, after 6pm.

“While otherwise a candidate would report physically to pay fees and confirm his/her seat, right now we’ve given students two options. In case of heavy lockdown due to Covid-19 in their area, one can visit the institute’s website to complete seat confirmation whereas if they are from parts of the state where lockdown status is lenient, they can physically visit the institute for the same purpose,” said the latest circular released by the CET cell.

The CET cell has further requested the institutes now to go lenient on students, keeping in mind the current scenario. “Colleges are advised to sympathetically deal with admissions and only essential documents as per the information brochure should be demanded from candidates. In the event of candidates getting upgraded institutes in the consequent rounds or cancellation of admission, the fees deposited by them should be refunded within 2 working days,” states the circular.

While results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-post graduate (NEET-PG) was announced in February, the admissions process was delayed due to the lockdown. At present, while there’s little clarity on the lockdown period, officials realised they can’t delay admissions process any further. “Candidates finished filling preferences online and the three rounds of common admissions too can be conducted online. Once this process is over, we will wait to hear from higher authorities to decide when to start the new academic year,” said a senior CET official.

The medical admissions process is otherwise divided between and pre and post the announcement of the seat allocation list. While the forms and preferences are filled online, candidates’ documents are verified individually by the state CET cell and once the list is announced, students are expected to individually visit the college with required documents and payment of fees. With the lockdown in place at present, this entire process will now be carried out online

top news
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News