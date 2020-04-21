MAH CET starts online admissions to PG medical and dental courses, for the first time

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:22 IST

Admissions for the next academic year to various courses have been delayed due to the ongoing lockdown owing to increasing cases of Covid-19. However, to avoid any further delay in admissions to post-graduate medical and dental courses, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, for the first time ever, has started admissions process online.

In a circular released late on Monday, the CET cell has requested state medical and dental institutes to share contact details or staff handling admissions and also make arrangements for a payment portal online so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released on April 24, after 6pm.

“While otherwise a candidate would report physically to pay fees and confirm his/her seat, right now we’ve given students two options. In case of heavy lockdown due to Covid-19 in their area, one can visit the institute’s website to complete seat confirmation whereas if they are from parts of the state where lockdown status is lenient, they can physically visit the institute for the same purpose,” said the latest circular released by the CET cell.

The CET cell has further requested the institutes now to go lenient on students, keeping in mind the current scenario. “Colleges are advised to sympathetically deal with admissions and only essential documents as per the information brochure should be demanded from candidates. In the event of candidates getting upgraded institutes in the consequent rounds or cancellation of admission, the fees deposited by them should be refunded within 2 working days,” states the circular.

While results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-post graduate (NEET-PG) was announced in February, the admissions process was delayed due to the lockdown. At present, while there’s little clarity on the lockdown period, officials realised they can’t delay admissions process any further. “Candidates finished filling preferences online and the three rounds of common admissions too can be conducted online. Once this process is over, we will wait to hear from higher authorities to decide when to start the new academic year,” said a senior CET official.

The medical admissions process is otherwise divided between and pre and post the announcement of the seat allocation list. While the forms and preferences are filled online, candidates’ documents are verified individually by the state CET cell and once the list is announced, students are expected to individually visit the college with required documents and payment of fees. With the lockdown in place at present, this entire process will now be carried out online