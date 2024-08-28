AACCC counselling for NEET UG 2024 begins today, check details here

AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the online counselling process for undergraduate courses today, August 28. NEET-UG qualified candidates can apply for it on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. AACCC counselling for NEET UG 2024 begins today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts online counseling for allotment of all India quota (AIQ) seats of undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS/B.Pharm-ITRA) courses.

As per the counselling schedule, registrations for the first round will remain open up to September 2 (2 pm). The fee payment window will close at 5 pm on September 2.

The choice filling window will open on August 29 and close on September 2 (11:55 pm). The window to lock choices will open at 2 pm and close at 11:55 pm on September 2.

Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 5.

Selected candidates must report at the allotted institutions between September 6 and 11.

The second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling will begin on September 18 and the third round will begin on October 9. After the regular rounds are over, the AACCC will hold three stray vacancy rounds for various institutions. Check the schedule here.

How to apply for AACCC AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024?

Go to aaccc.gov.in. Open the registration link for the first round of UG counselling. Provide the required details and login. Fill the registration form, upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Application fee (non-refundable)

For AIQ government, government-aided colleges, central universities/national institutes

₹1,000 for unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL candidates

₹500 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates

For Deemed universities: ₹5,000 for all candidates

In addition, candidates have to also deposit refundable security money of ₹20,000 for AIQ government colleges, aided colleges, central universities/national institutes and ₹50,000 for Deemed universities.

Check the information bulletin for more details.