Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list out for Round 1, direct link here

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list for Round 1 on August 27, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result and merit list on the official website of USHRUG at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list out, direct link here

The provisional Merit List cum Allotment of seats of the Candidates have been released for those who have applied for MBBS/BDS in Govt./Govt.Aided and Private Medical/Dental Colleges in the State of Haryana, Including those under Private Universities (SGT Medical/Dental College & Research Institute (Budhera, Gurugram), PDM University (Bahadurgarh), Maharishi Markendeshwar University Sadhopur (Ambala), Al Falah School of Medical Science & Research Centre (Faridabad)).

Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list: How to check

To check the seat allotment and merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of USHRUG at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Click on submit and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the online deposition of tuition fee can be done from August 27 to September 1, 2024. The document verification of candidates can be done from September 2 to September 4, 2024. The provisional admission letter can be downloaded after successful documents verification from September 2 to September 5, 2024. The last date of joining in the allotted institute is September 5, 2024.

The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of USHRUG.