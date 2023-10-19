ACAT 2024: Registration for the Amrita Common Aptitude Test is open, entrance exam to be held in 40 centers across India

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the commencement of ACAT (Amrita Common Aptitude Test) for MBA 2024 admissions. The registration for the national-level entrance test for the Amrita School of Business has begun and will conclude on 31st December 2023.

The entrance examination, which will be a computer-based test, will be held in 40 centers across the country. Candidates having a UG degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognised by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) with a minimum 50% aggregate in 10th, 12th and UG are eligible to apply. Students in their final year can also apply subject to the completion of their examinations and viva voce, if any, before June 30, 2024, mentioned the press release.

The total marks for the entrance test will be 100 and there will be 25 questions each from four sections such as verbal reasoning & language comprehension, data interpretation & analysis, general knowledge of Indian & global scenarios, and quantitative aptitude, informed Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Globally benchmarked curriculum, summer internships in leading corporate with a stipend and Pre-Placement offer options and global exposure through collaboration with reputed universities around the globe such as the University at Buffalo, University of Groningen, Deakin University, Vrije University Amsterdam, and Aalto University are some other key features of MBA programme offered by Amrita School of Business, stated the press release.

