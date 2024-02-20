Admissions open at University of Sheffield, course details inside

Admissions are open at the University of Sheffield, UK for its Biological Sciences with Placement Year BSc starting in September 2024. According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, the four-year BSc course will allow students to do a year-long, paid work placement as part of their degree.(Handout)

According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, the four-year BSc course will allow students to do a year-long, paid work placement as part of their degree. The course is also flexible for students to tailor their degree to their interests and career goals.

Students will also have access to modules across all scales of biological systems from biotechnology, cell biology, genetics, microbiology and biochemistry, to biomedicine, neuroscience, human health and disease, to biodiversity, evolution, sustainability and climate change, informed the university.

Eligibility Criteria:

80 % in standard XII (India – CBSE, CISCE & Maharashtra State Board), 75% in standard XII (India - West Bengal Board), and 85% in Standard XII (India – Other state boards) including Biology and a second science.

IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification, mentioned the press release.

Fee Details:

The university mentioned that the tuition fees for 2024 entry have not been confirmed. Students can use the Overseas 2023 annual tuition fee of £26,950 as a guide.

Scholarships:

The University of Sheffield is offering 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships worth £10,000 per year (subject to a 60% average) in 2024. These competitive awards are available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.