AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result out for Round 1 at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the result through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result out for Round 1, direct link here

The rank-wise list of allocated seats of the 1st Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Specialty) for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2024 Session (INI-CET) has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result

AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the online acceptance of allocated seat by the candidates and reporting and submission of documents/ security deposit can be done from December 8 to December 12, 2023.

The mock seat allotment result was out on December 2, 2023 and choices were exercised from December 2 to December 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.