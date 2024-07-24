AIIMS INICET Counselling 2024: Open round registration begins today at aiimsexams.ac.in, notice here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will start the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2024 open round registration on July 24, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the open round can check the official notice on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET Counselling 2024: Open round registration begins today, notice here

As per the official schedule, the open round registration for admission to PG courses of INIs [MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS] INI-CET for July 2024 session will begin today and will end on July 30, 2024. The exercising of choices for open round of seat allocation can also be done till July 30, 2024.

The announcement of seat allocation of open round will be done on August 14, 2024. The online seat acceptance of allocated seat can be done from August 16 to August 22, 2024. The reporting can be done from August 16 to August 22, 2024.

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2024 open round: How to register

To apply for open round counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on academic courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on INICET PG link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on proceed.

Now the registration page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, all the provisionally eligible candidate (point 1) and who are not holding any seat by allocation and wish to participate in Open Round of Seat Allocation are mandatorily required to deposit Rs.3.00 Lakh through RTGS / NEFT of by 5 pm on 30.07.2024 as per procedure. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.