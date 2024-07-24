JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Spot round schedule out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, check dates here

Joint Admission Committee has released JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 spot round schedule on July 24, 2024. Candidates who want to check the spot round schedule can find the link on the official website of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Spot round schedule out, check dates here

As per the official notice, the dates of spot round is from July 29 to August 1, 2024. The spot round will be held at B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium Delhi Technological University, Shahbad Daulatpur, Main Bawana Road New Delhi-110042.

The participating universities or institutes for the spot round are- DTU, NSUT, IIIT-D, IGDTUW and DSEU.

The Tentative Vacancies for Spot Round will be displayed on JAC Delhi website after July 26, 08:00 PM and revised tentative vacancy for general category may be displayed on July 30 after 8 pm m based on the vacancy in category seats after the completion of the Spot Round of different Categories.

The online seat freezing option will be available on July 27, 2024 by 2 pm. Candidates can n freeze their allotted seat if they do not want any further upgradation of seat/institute as per their filled choices. Remember, some further upgradations may be done during SPOT Round of counselling in case of Seat Conversion.

The spot round seat allotment and admission can be done on July 30, 1 pm onwards. A final list of admitted candidates, their allotted institute and branch will be published on JAC DELHI website on August 02, 2024.

Candidates already registered in JAC Delhi 2024 (who had paid registration fee of Rs.1500/) but currently not admitted in any programme of the participating institutes (DTU, DSEU, IGDTUW, IIITD and NSUT) are eligible for the spot round admission. Apart from this, there are other criteria as well to appear for spot round counselling which can be checked on the notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC Delhi.