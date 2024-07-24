JEECUP Counselling 2024: UPJEE Round 2 choice filling ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will end the JEECUP Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling facility today, July 24, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the choices for Round 2 can check the link on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2024: UPJEE Round 2 choice filling ends today, link here

As per the official schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 25, 2024. The online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee (only for seat allotted candidates) can be done from July 26 to July 30, 2024. The Round 2 document verification at the district help centres (only for seat allotted candidates) from July 26 to July 30, 2024.

The second round online balance fee deposit for Government / Aided/ PPP Polytechnic Institutes (only for seat allotted candidates) can be done from July 26 to July 31, 2024. The seat withdrawal can be done on August 1, 2024.

Those candidates who have qualified the UPJEE eamination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

All the candidates who want to fill the choices can do it by following the steps given below.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.