AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 released, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the Round 1 Seat Allocation for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum is based on online choices from December 15 to December 16, 2021.

AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to apply

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org.

Click on Academic Courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs).

Click on the seat allotment link available on the new pop up box.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who were eligible in the 1st Round but have not been allocated any seat will automatically be eligible for the next round. Those who have secured more than 50th percentile for UR Category & 45 percentile for SC/ST/OBCNCL marks in the INI-CET but not called for 1st ROUND of seat allocation will not be eligible for the 2nd Round of Seat Allocation but will be eligible for Open Round of Seat Allocation.

