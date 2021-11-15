AP EAMCET 2021 phase 1 seat allotment: Know how to check

AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment list will be released today, November 15, as per an update available on the official website. The seat allotment list can be checked from the official website only. “ All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021,” reads the update.

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment list official website

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment list: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

An important update has been released regarding the courses offered at SVU college of engineering. “It is informed to all the candidates that the following courses in S. V. U. College of Engineering –Tirupathi, are self-supporting courses not self-finance courses as communicated by the Registrar, S. V. U. College of Engineering – Tirupathi. Further it is informed that there is no fee reimbursement for the following self-supporting courses as per the decision taken by the University,” candidates have been informed. The link to the concerned courses is given here.

