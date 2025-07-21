AP EAMCET allotment result 2025 tomorrow, here's how to check

The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 counselling tomorrow, July 22. When announced, candidates can check the seat allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET allotment result 2025 tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration process for AP EAPCET counselling started on July 7. Candidates had to pay the application fee by July 16.

The certificate verification process ended on July 17 and the window to exercise web options was closed on July 19.

After the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result, candidates need to report at the respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26.

Candidates who passed the Intermediate examination with 45 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (40% for reserved) categories are eligible for admission. Additionally, the candidates need to be Indian nationals and satisfy the local / non-local status requirements.

Admission to 85 per cent of the seats in each course will be reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be unreserved seats for local/non-local candidates.

For admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering (including technology) and pharmacy, candidates must be at least 16 years old on December 31, 2025.

For admission to the Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course, candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2025. The maximum eligible age for obtaining a tuition fee reimbursement is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2025.

For further information, candidates can visit the counselling website.