AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final phase seat allotment result to release today

Department of Technical Education will release the final phase seat allotment result for AP EAMCET on December 10, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Earlier, the seat allotment result was scheduled to release on December 9, 2021, which has been postponed to December 10. The registration for final phase was started on December 2 and ended on December 3, 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check final phase seat allotment result

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admission process will begin soon after the completion of counselling process. The dates will involve online reporting and payment of fees. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP EAMCET.