AP EAMCET final phase allotment result to be delayed due to High Court orders

Seat allotment results for the final phase of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2025) was scheduled to be announced yesterday, August 5 but it will be delayed due to High Court orders. AP EAMCET final phase allotment result to be delayed due to HC orders (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) shared this information on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

“Due to Honorable High Court Orders the allotments will be delayed and the exact date will be informed as directed by the Honorable Court,” the message displayed on the official website reads.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to check final phase allotment results when out

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the final phase allotment results:

1. Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the AP EAMCET final phase allotment result link.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check the final phase allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

After the declaration of the seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates will now need to self-report and then report to the allotted colleges. As per the existing schedule, the deadline to complete this activity is August 8. However, since the allotment result has been delayed, this deadline could change. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

The AP EAMCET final phase registration was done from July 27 to July 30, 2025.

This was followed by the verification of uploaded certificates from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

Additionally, candidates were allowed to exercise web options from July 28 to 31 and change the web options on August 1, 2025.