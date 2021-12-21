AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 schedule released, certificate verification today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 schedule. The registration process was started on December 18 and will end on December 21, 2021. The certificate verification process will begin today, December 21, 2021 and will end on December 24, 2021.

The complete schedule is available for candidates who have applied for the counselling round on the official site of AP LAWCET admissions on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The certificates that need to be uploaded by all candidates are AP LAWCET 2021 rank card and hall ticket, intermediate or graduation degree, S.S.C, study certificate, residence certificate, latest income certificate, aadhar card, caste certificate, minority certificate, EWS certificate.

As per the released schedule, the web options selection will begin from December 25 and will end on December 26, 2021, the change of web options will be conducted on December 27, 2021, allotment of seats will be done on December 30 and self-reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates will be from January 1 to January 3, 2022.

AP LAWCET counselling 2021 is conducted for admissions to L.L.M/L.L.B courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, AP PGLCET counselling is being conducted and the dates for it will be the same as of AP LAWCET.

