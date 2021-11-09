Around 2,000 seats left as Delhi University releases fifth cut-off

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday released the fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses across its colleges with seats in popular courses such as Political Science, English and Computer Science already filled up in most of the top colleges. Only a few seats are available in some colleges where availability has arisen due to admission withdrawals by some aspirants.

The fifth list recorded a a dip in the range of 0.5 to 1 percentage points for eligibility in most courses.

A total of 68,849 admissions have been completed under the previous lists, and around 2,000 seats are still available across colleges, DU officials said.

Applications under the fifth list will be accepted till 11:59pm on Wednesday. Colleges can approve admissions till Thursday. Students may submit the fee till 5pm on Friday (November 12). The university may announce more cut-offs if seats stay vacant after the fifth list.

BA (H) English is available under the fifth cut-off list in colleges such as Ramjas (97%), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (95.75%) Sri Venkateswara College (97%), Gargi College (96.5%) and Kirori Mal College (97.25%)

BA (H) Economics is available at Kamala Nehru College (97%), Hansraj (98.5%), Kirori Mal College (98.25%), Ramjas (98.25%) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (97%)

Computer Science that emerged as one of the most sought-after courses this year with three colleges – Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies – setting the cut-off at 100%, is no longer available in most colleges across the university.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, which is offering seats in English and Economics among other courses said that the college was expecting surplus admission under the list.

“I think this time we will see surplus admission and the admission will be completed under this list itself. We had 1634 seats and we have already 1976 students across all courses. We are expecting students who will be moving from one college to another. Redistribution of seats is expected under this list,” said Khanna.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, the BSc Physical Science (with Computer Science) course recorded a 0.7% drop in cut-off in the fifth list to settle at 93.33%. Earlier under the fourth list, the cutoff was at 94%. Courses such as Bcom (Hons, Bsc (H) Computer Science, BSc (H) Mathematics are no longer available at the college. At the same time, courses such as BSc (H) Botany and BSc Physical Science (with chemistry) are available once again after withdrawals.

“In courses that have reopened due to withdrawals, there are only 1-2 seats. In all other courses that are open, there are only 1-3 seats. Nothing beyond that,” said DDU College principal Hem Chand Jain.