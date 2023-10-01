Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Check seat allotment, other important dates

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam closed the application window of the DElEd counselling 2023 on September 30. Next, it will announce seat allotment results on scertpet.co.in. Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Check seat allotment result, other important dates (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced on September 24.

As per the admission schedule, district-wise overall and category-wise ranks will be announced on October 3 and seat allotment results for the first round will be declared on October 5.

After that, physical admission and document verification will be held at allotted institutes from October 6 to 7.

Institutes have to submit admission reports and vacancy list for the second round by 5 pm on October 9.

The list of vacant seats and allotment result of the second round will be published on October 11.

Check the schedule here.

For any clarification, candidates can reach out to the council on +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here