Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) will publish district-wise ranks of the Assam DElEd entrance examination (pre-entry test) today, October 3. Candidates can check it on the website scertpet.co.in, when available. SCERT Assam DElEd district-wise ranks today on scertpet.co.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results of the examination were announced on September 24 and as per the revised admission schedule, the window to apply for online counselling was closed on September 30.

Seat allotment results of the first round of DElEd admissions will be declared on October 5.

How to check Assam DELEd round 1 allotment result 2023

Go to the examination website scertpet.co.in.

Open the link to check round 1 seat allotment result.

Enter the required credentials and login.

Check and download seat allotment result.

After results, selected candidates can go to the allotted institutions for admission and document verification between October 6 and 7.

Institutes will submit admission report and vacancy list by 5 pm on October 9, The consolidated vacancy list and result of the second round of admissions will be out on October 11.

For any clarification, candidates can reach out to the council on +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here