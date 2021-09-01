Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Registration begins today, check schedule here
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Registration begins today, check schedule here
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling registration begins today, September 1, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has released the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling dates. The registration process has started on September 1, 2021 onwards. The last date for registration and filling up of college preference will be till September 12, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the written exam can register themselves on the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

As per the official site, candidates will get the display of allotted college on September 18, 2021. Candidates can confirm the seat and part payment from September 19 to September 25, 2021. The paper verification and admission at the concerned college will be from September 22 to September 29, 2021.

The result was declared on August 25, 2021.

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance exam conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates qualifying in this exam would be able to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes. A total of 16 participating colleges are there where Bihar CET B.Ed exam result is accepted.

