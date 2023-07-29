Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 29, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins, candidates can register on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The deadline is August 4.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the registration for Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling process from today, July 29. Candidates can register for the BCECE counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

According to the Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, students must register by August 4 at 10 pm for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) BCECEB will allow applicants to make changes to the NEET UGMAC application form on August 5.

The rank card and merit list for the Bihar NEET UG counselling will be released on August 7, and the proposed deadline for filling out options is August 9.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 for UNRESERVED/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 600/-(Six Hundred) only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.

Direct link to register for Bihar UGMAC 2023

Bihar UGMAC 2023: NEET UG counselling registration steps

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2023' link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG 2023 application form

Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee

Submit the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023 application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out