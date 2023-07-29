Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins, candidates can register on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The deadline is August 4.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the registration for Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling process from today, July 29. Candidates can register for the BCECE counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
According to the Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, students must register by August 4 at 10 pm for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) BCECEB will allow applicants to make changes to the NEET UGMAC application form on August 5.
The rank card and merit list for the Bihar NEET UG counselling will be released on August 7, and the proposed deadline for filling out options is August 9.
Candidates must pay a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 for UNRESERVED/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 600/-(Six Hundred) only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.
Direct link to register for Bihar UGMAC 2023
Bihar UGMAC 2023: NEET UG counselling registration steps
Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2023' link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG 2023 application form
Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee
Submit the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023 application form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
