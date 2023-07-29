The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the registration for Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling process from today, July 29. Candidates can register for the BCECE counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

According to the Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, students must register by August 4 at 10 pm for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) BCECEB will allow applicants to make changes to the NEET UGMAC application form on August 5.

The rank card and merit list for the Bihar NEET UG counselling will be released on August 7, and the proposed deadline for filling out options is August 9.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 for UNRESERVED/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 600/-(Six Hundred) only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.

Bihar UGMAC 2023: NEET UG counselling registration steps

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2023' link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG 2023 application form

Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee

Submit the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023 application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

