BITSAT 2021: Last date to apply today, here’s how to apply

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani will close down the application process for BITSAT 2021 on July 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test can apply online through the official site of BITS on bitsadmission.com.

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 30, which was extended till July 7. The examination was also postponed from June 24 to June 29, 2021 to July and August. However, the exam dates have not been released by the Institute yet.

BITSAT 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BITS on bitsadmission.com.

• Click on BITSAT 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognised college or Board are eligible to apply for the examination. The appearing candidates can apply but they would need a valid pass certificate from the Board before the session begins at the time of admission counseling.