Cracking the UPSC examination is no easy task. It requires years of preparation, a clear plan, regular mock tests, and a step-by-step approach to success. VisionIAS can be a valuable guide on this journey, offering a strong curriculum and a well-rounded method to help students prepare thoroughly. A shining example of their success is Harshita Goyal. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Harshita not only cleared the challenging civil services exam but also achieved it with great distinction. She secured the second position in the All India Rankings (AIR), proving that with the right support and strategy, success is within reach.



Harshita Goyal’s UPSC Preparation Strategy: From CA to AIR 2 with VisionIAS Foundation



Harshita, who scored All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, has shown that a strong basis, constant effort, and clear of intent can turn an aspirant into a topper. Her path from a CA to among the top civil services achievers in the nation captures the core of inner drive and targeted ambition. She discussed in great detail her method in a recent VisionIAS’ Topper's Talk session, a proud student of the VisionIAS Classroom Foundation Course, offering useful guidance for aspirants at every stage of their UPSC journey. With VisionIAS, Harshita Goyal turned her UPSC dream into reality.

Watch: Talk of VisionIAS Topper Harshita Goyal (AIR 2)





Harshita's journey to the top has been spectacular.

Foundation: Establishing the Groundwork with VisionIAS

Having passed her Chartered Accountancy, Harshita enrolled in the VisionIAS Classroom Foundation Course in 2022. Speaking at the VisionIAS Toppers’ Talk, she said that her preparation has been aided by this choice. "Foundation Course, as the name suggests, created a foundation for me for my further studies."

At first unsure of how to start, VisionIAS's structure and direction guided her across the large UPSC syllabus. She made sure she was actively involved even though she studied online by consistent searches and careful assignment writing. Her three attempts were supported by classroom notes, which she found to be rather relevant.

Her preparation gained consistency and clarity from regular answer writing, class-based assignments and revision tools including Quick Revision Materials (QRM) and monthly magazines, reflecting the reach of the best UPSC coaching in Delhi, even in remote learning.

Strategy, setbacks, and smart UPSC preparation organized resources and fundamental materials

Harshita stressed the need of depending on set, ordered resources. VisionIAS classroom notes anchored her preparation; additional tools for conceptual grounding included Quick Revision Materials (QRM), Monthly Magazines, PT365, and NCERTs. She refined rather than replaced these materials throughout her efforts.

Prelims Strategy: Consistency and accuracy

After two setbacks in first two attempts, Harshita went to her third Prelims with a more strategic approach:

Her compass was PYQs (pls provide full form): She analysed PYQ’s not only for improvement but also for the identification of recurrent themes and direction of concentrated study.

CSAT (pls provide full form) was taken seriously: She especially used PYQs and classroom tests to address her weak areas by regular practice.

Current Affairs: Read newspapers daily (non-negotiable!). Supplemented with monthly magazines/PT 365 smartly. Focused on revising factual information.

Smart revision: She avoided using fresh materials near the test and instead repeatedly going over familiar notes.

Mocks for confidence: Exams like theAll India Prelims Test Series andAbhyaas helped her to shape test attitude.

Attempt strategy: She tried 98 questions on the real test and observed that strategy has to match personal risk-taking capacity. "The more mistakes you make in mocks, the more you learn—and the less likely you are to repeat them in the real exam," Harshita says.

Mains Strategy: Practice, Presentation, and Completion

The Mains approach of Harshita was quite practice-oriented:

* She solved the PYQs for the past five years, learning answer structure by comparing them with topper copies.

* Emphasizing structure and coherence, she stressed finishing all answers—including writing even when unsure.

* Early on, classroom assignments helped develop writing discipline.

* Especially in difficult areas, note-making was smart like digital for reading and reference, handwritten for memory retention.

* Budget/Eco Survey summaries, Mains 365, and high-frequency theme use of diagrams drove GS3 preparation.

* Essay and Ethics: Regular essay practice for Harshita came from copies of toppers, newspapers, and peer reviews. In Ethics, for values like integrity and empathy, she drew on stakeholder diagrams, tables, and clear, concise examples. Further, VisionIAS Ethics lectures and toppers' answers formed her basis; applied with structure and clarity.

Interview: Presence of mind over perfection

Harshita laid stress on a thorough DAF-based preparation—that is, practicing questions for every keyword.

* She brainstormed using ChatGPT and peer review.

* Her interview readiness centred mostly on personality qualities including empathy, calmness, and articulation

Attitude, drive, and handling obstacles

Early setbacks notwithstanding, Harshita stayed grounded and optimistic. She stayed close to her basic inspiration: family support and social responsibility. She equipped herself with her interests (painting, movies, Ludo) and exercised for balanced preparation.

Harshita explained: "UPSC is a part of life – not life itself; ordinary efforts done consistently lead to extraordinary results.”

In essence, a blueprint for resilient and introspective preparation. The UPSC strategy and path of Harshita shows the value of consistent self-belief, timely mentoring and disciplined learning. Her focus on classroom UPSC study material, rigorous practice, early answer writing and emotional fortitude provides aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination with a clear, practical road map.

