CCSU 2025 BEd exam form submission begins at ccsuniversityweb.in, find direct link and important details here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU, Meerut has begun the BEd examination (2024-2025) form-filling process for first and final-year students from Thursday, February 27, 2025. Interested applicants can find the examination form on the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversityweb.in. CCSU 2025 BEd exam form submission process has begun at ccsuniversityweb.in. The direct link is given here.

As per the official schedule, all examination forms must be submitted by March 18, 2025.

While filling the exam forms, candidates should take due care when fillin in the details.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026: Here's what happens if draft scheme is implemented

CCSU BEd 2025 Examination: Here's how to submit exam forms

To submit the BEd examination forms, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ccsuniversityweb.in. Click on the link to submit the BEd examination form (2024-2025). Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the online application fee. Submit the examination form. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Also read: Draft proposing CBSE 10th Board Exam 2026 twice a year prepared as per NEP 2020 recommendations: Board Chairperson

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.