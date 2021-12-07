Home / Education / Admissions / CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021 out at csab.nic.in, direct link
admissions

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021 out at csab.nic.in, direct link

  • CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Tuesday, December 7 released the CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation results.
CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021: Candidates can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.(csab.nic.in)
CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021: Candidates can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.(csab.nic.in)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Tuesday, December 7 released the CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Direct link for CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result

CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result

How to check the CSAB seat allocation special Round 2 results:

Visit the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Click on link for seat allocation result CASB special round 2

Enter application number and password to login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout

CSAB special round is held for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category to the 1st year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA 2021 rounds.

The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response to query (if required) will be done from December 7 to December 9. The last date to respond to the query for Special Round 2 is December 9. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out