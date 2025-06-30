CT University’s B Tech in AI and Data Science: The degree employers want in 2025

India’s technology sector is at a crossroads, where the right skills can open doors to global opportunities. According to a NASSCOM report, artificial intelligence and data science could contribute up to $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, representing a significant share of the country’s economic ambitions. The demand for professionals in these fields is soaring, with the AI talent pool projected to surpass 1.25 million by 2027, there remains a persistent gap between what employers need and what most graduates offer. CT University offers an AI-focussed B.Tech, in collaboration with IBM.

In this context, CT University’s School of Engineering & Technology (SOET) in Punjab has emerged as a standout, offering a B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, developed in collaboration with IBM, that is perfectly in sync with the needs of today’s, and tomorrow’s, job market.

A programme designed for industry relevance

What sets CT University’s B Tech in AI & Data Science apart is its unwavering commitment to industry integration. With a network of over 1,500 recruiters, more than 10,000 successful placements, and a record highest package of ₹51 lakh per annum, the outcomes are as impressive as the curriculum. The course is shaped not only by academic experts, but also by leaders from IBM and other global partners, ensuring that what students learn is immediately applicable in the workplace.

IBM Collaboration: Students benefit from direct instruction by IBM experts, gaining hands-on experience with the platforms and technologies that drive modern business. This collaboration ensures that the curriculum stays current with the latest industry developments.

Industry Certifications: The programme incorporates CISCO CCNA, DevNet, and MOOC certifications, providing graduates with industry-recognised credentials that enhance employability.

Global Partnerships: Tie-ups with BOSCH, RICS, and leading international academic institutions expose students to global standards, best practices, and diverse professional networks.

Practical, hands-on learning

At SOET, education goes far beyond the lecture hall. The school’s approach emphasises real-world application through live projects, capstone challenges, and participation in innovation hubs. Students work on problems sourced directly from industry, guided by both faculty and seasoned professionals.

The curriculum is rigorous, balancing foundational theory in computing, algorithms, and system design with advanced modules in machine learning, neural networks, big data analytics, and cloud computing. All of this is delivered using IBM’s latest frameworks, giving students a distinct advantage in the job market.

Internships: Bridging campus and career

A key strength of CT University’s engineering programme is its dynamic internship scheme. Students are placed with leading organisations where they apply their classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios. Whether optimising healthcare systems with AI, developing predictive analytics for finance, or building data solutions for retail, these internships provide invaluable exposure and often lead directly to job offers.

According to the India Skills Report 2025, employers are increasingly prioritising candidates with hands-on experience and industry certifications. CT University’s focus on practical learning ensures that its graduates are not only job-ready, but also stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Building a future-ready skill set

CT University’s School of Engineering & Technology is committed to nurturing well-rounded professionals. The curriculum is designed to develop not just technical expertise, but also the soft skills and ethical awareness needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving: Students are trained to analyse complex challenges, assess alternatives, and devise innovative solutions.

Collaboration and Communication: Team-based projects and interdisciplinary learning foster effective collaboration and clear communication, skills that are highly valued in the workplace.

Leadership and Adaptability: Through project management roles, extracurricular activities, and mentorship opportunities, students develop the confidence and flexibility required for leadership roles.

Entrepreneurial Mindset: Innovation initiatives and entrepreneurship programmes encourage students to think beyond traditional career paths and turn their ideas into successful ventures.

Ethical Responsibility: The curriculum instils a strong sense of social and environmental responsibility, ensuring that graduates understand the broader impact of their work.

State-of-the-art facilities and expert faculty

Students at SOET benefit from access to state-of-the-art laboratories, innovation hubs, and dedicated research centres. The faculty comprises distinguished scholars and industry veterans who bring a wealth of experience and insight to the classroom. This blend of academic rigour and practical mentorship creates an environment where students are challenged, supported, and inspired to excel.

Admissions open for 2025-26

With India’s digital economy set to generate nearly 97 million new jobs through AI by 2025, according toNASSCOM, the need for skilled, adaptable, and innovative professionals has never been greater. CT University’s B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with specialisation in AI & Data Science offers a direct pathway to some of the most dynamic and rewarding careers in technology.

Admissions for the 2025-26 academic year are now open. For ambitious students ready to shape the future of technology, CT University provides the expertise, exposure, and industry connections needed to succeed.

