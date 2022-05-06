CUET 2022: Last date to apply extended, CUSB to release counselling details soon

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting central university entrance test (CUET) for under graduate admission to all the central universities of the country, including Central University of South Bihar (Tekari, Gaya), has extended the last date for submission of application to May 22 in the interest of students.

CUSB exam controller Rashmi Tripathi said that as per NTA notification, the students could now submit application till 5 pm and deposit online exam fee till 11.50 pm on May 22. For any correction in the form, the correction window will be open from May 25-31 for the registered candidates.

CUSB VC KN Singh had last week during the meeting on CUET organised under the aegis of UGC and NTA had requested for extension of last date, as the institution draws students from several states and across Bihar. Other VCs also supported him on the issue, which was considered for the benefit of students and the date was extended by almost two weeks.

Bihar’s premiere institution, CUSB offers various courses. Deputy registrar Kumar Kaushal said that the students could apply for three UG courses through CUET - four-year integrated BA-B.Ed, four-year integrated B.Sc-B.Ed, and five-year integrated BA-LLB - and the extension would give more and more students opportunity to apply in the university, which has become the most favoured destination for students in the state in a short period.

“CUET 2022 will be computer-based test comprising compulsory three sections, the AP ores of which will be combined for preparation of the merit list. All the details could be accessed from the CUSB official website www.cusb.ac.in or NTA-UGC (UG) official website www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA helpline No. 011-40759000 या 011-6922 7700 can also be approached for any clarification. The students can send email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.infor desired information,” said Kishore.

Th exam controller said that the university would soon come out with the details of counselling and necessary guidelines on its website.

