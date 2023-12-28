CUET PG Exam 2024: Here is all you need to know about the structure of exam and marking pattern of CUET PG Examinations

The registration process for the CUET PG exam 2024 has been opened by the NTA from December 26, 2023. Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. till January 24, 2024, the last date of applications. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. CUET PG Exam 2024 registration open till January 24, 2024. Check out the structure of exams and marking pattern. (Representational image)

The CUET PG exam will be held for 150 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes) for admission to postgraduate programs in different central universities and other participating colleges. In this article, we will look at the structure of the examination and the marking pattern as described by the NTA through an official notification.

Structure of Examination for CUET (PG) - 2024

1. Candidates can choose a maximum of four question paper codes.

2. There would be no General Test with each paper.

3. Candidates can choose a General paper as a Subject. The comprehension part of these papers would be in English or Hindi as chosen by the candidate during registration.

4. Exam to be held for 105 Minutes.

5. Question paper to have 75 Questions.

6. Each correct answer will have four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

7. Languages papers will be in the concerned language except Linguistic which would be in English.

8. M.Tech/Higher Sciences to be conducted in English only.

9. Acharya Papers would be in Sanskrit except for Hindu Studies, the Indian Knowledge System, and Baudha Darshan.

10. Humanities, Sciences, and Common papers to be bilingual - English & Hindi.

11. The examination will be conducted in three shifts.

12. The English version of the questions in the question papers except languages and Acharya, will be taken as final.

13. The syllabus for the question paper codes will be available on the website.

Marking pattern in detail

1. For each correct response, candidates will get four marks.

2. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score.

3. There will be no marks given for un-attempted responses.

4. Candidates need to choose one option as the correct option.

5. During the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or changes in the key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks.

6. If a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who has attempted it or not.

