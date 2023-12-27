National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CUET PG 2024 on December 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for CUET PG can do it through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply is till January 24, 2024. CUET PG 2024 registration begins at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The correction window will open on January 27 and will close on January 29, 2023. The advance city intimation will be available on March 4 and the admit card will be available on March 7, 2023. The examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024, and the answer key will be available on April 4, 2024.

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for up to two test papers are ₹1200/- for the general category, ₹1000/- for the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category, ₹900/- for SC/ ST and Third gender and ₹800/- for the PwBD category. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI Services. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

