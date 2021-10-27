Home / Education / Admissions / CUSB admissions 2021: Registration begins for UG, PG and PG diploma courses
admissions

CUSB admissions 2021: Registration begins for UG, PG and PG diploma courses

  • CUSB admissions 2021: Central University of South Bihar has released a notification regarding admissions for academic year 2021-22.
CUSB admissions 2021: Candidates can register themselves on CUSB portal by paying fee (non-refundable) from October 27 to November 2.(File)
CUSB admissions 2021: Candidates can register themselves on CUSB portal by paying fee (non-refundable) from October 27 to November 2.(File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

CUSB admissions 2021: Central University of South Bihar has released a notification regarding admissions for academic year 2021-22. Candidates having appeared in CUCET-2021 and desirous to take admissions in undergraduate, postgraduate and post graduate diploma programmes in the University can apply for admissions on the official website at https://cusbcucet.samarth.edu.in/.

Candidates need to register themselves on CUSB portal by paying the registration fee (non-refundable) for admission from October 27 to November 2, 2021. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS need to pay 500/- as registration fee, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD need to pay 200 as registration fee for each programme.

Direct link to apply for admission in Central University of South Bihar

If a candidate applies for more than one programme, she/he will be required to pay one-time registration fee (non-refundable).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cusb admissions pg admissions ug admission + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out