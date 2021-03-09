Delhi Budget: Deshbhakti curriculum in schools to mark 75th Independence Day

Seventy five-week-long programmes; separate budget for events to celebrate the lives of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar; and installation of national flags at 500 different spots across the national Capital -- these are among the proposals Delhi government announced in its annual budget on Tuesday, in keeping with the theme of deshbhakti to mark the country’s 75 years of independence.

In his budget speech, Delhi finance minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi government will start organising patriotic programmes and events exactly 75 weeks prior to the country’s 75th Independence Day, i.e; from March 12. Besides, the Delhi government will also organise events highlighting Delhi’s role in India’s independence, its glorious past and Delhi’s vision for 2047, in different parts of the country.”

The Delhi government has also earmarked ₹10 crore for programmes on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the contributions made by Dr BR Ambedkar in framing India’s constitution.

Sisodia proposed to install the national flag at 500 different locations across the national Capital. “At a distance of every 2-3 kms, a flag will be installed in Delhi to celebrate the 75th Independence Day to instil the feeling of patriotism and nationalism in everyone. The government proposes ₹45 crore for this,” he said.

The government also proposed to start “Deshbhakti Curriculum ‘’ in its schools this year. “There will be one class for this curriculum every day. Through this curriculum, we want to prepare responsible citizens who will contribute to nation-building,” Sisodia said.

“We will train our children in such a manner that when they become government officials, they think twice before even jumping a red light or thinking about breaking the rules of the system… We will ensure that every child is proud of their country,” he said.

“We will make education a mass movement,” he added. While announcing the events to celebrate 75-years of India’s independence, Sisodia also quoted Bhagat Singh and recited couplets in the memory of the father of the Indian constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar.

The government has proposed a mentorship volunteer programme--youth for education---to help students in Delhi government schools.

Sisodia also proposed a Sainik school and armed forces preparatory academy in the Capital in order to prepare Delhi’s children to serve the nation. “There are 33 Sainik schools across the nation. We will now have one in Delhi as well. We will also start an armed force preparatory academy where students will be prepared for NDA and armed force services,” he said.

The finance minister allocated ₹26 crore for the families of martyrs. The Delhi government also proposed to start programmes for endorsement of Yoga and meditation and proposed trainers and instructors for Delhi residents.

The Delhi government has also proposed programmes for the elderly residents of Delhi and ₹2 crore has been allocated for it.