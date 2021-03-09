IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes virtual school, teachers’ training institute
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes virtual school, teachers’ training institute

The government has also proposed 100 new schools of excellence, a Sainik school, and an armed forces preparatory school in the Capital
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio as well, on Tuesday proposed setting up of a virtual model school, an increase of seats in higher education, and a teachers’ training university in the national Capital this year, as he presented the budget in the assembly.

Referring to the new state education board which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced last week, and the new curriculum for classes nursery to 8, Sisodia said the idea was to prepare patriots who take responsibilities for the country, be good human beings, and become job creators.

The government has also proposed 100 new schools of excellence, a Sainik school, and an armed forces preparatory school in the Capital.

“During the pandemic, our teachers and students had to switch to online learning. Our educators, who did not know how to use a smartphone, took help from children and younger teachers to teach online without any formal training. During Covid-19, we learnt to use technology in imparting education and we plan to adopt it for future,” Sisodia said in the assembly.

In order to make the Delhi model of education available to people residing in different parts of the country, the deputy CM also proposed setting up of a virtual Delhi model school.

Also Read | Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes outlay of 69,000 crore, focuses on patriotism

“There will be no walls or building but there will be studies, children, teachers, enrolment, and examination. This will be a unique effort and this school may be the first of its kind in the world. We have started work on its design and will try to start by next year. Any child in the country wanting to study under Delhi model of education can make use of this. Anytime learning and anytime testing opportunity will be provided to children across the country,” the education minister said.

The government has proposed to increase around 8,000 seats in the higher education sector, this year. Sisodia proposed a teachers’ training university to train teachers in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP), and said that a law university is also in the works.

The deputy chief minister also called for modification in Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Delhi University Act, 1922. “To implement the NEP, we need to change these two old Acts. These Acts are in contradiction of NEP. We have started working on a new law and have requested the Centre to change DU Act,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha for the Budget Session, in New Delhi on March 9. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha for the Budget Session, in New Delhi on March 9. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi Budget: Deshbhakti curriculum in schools to mark 75th Independence Day

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:44 PM IST
In his budget speech, Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the government will start organising patriotic programmes and events exactly 75 weeks prior to the country’s 75th Independence Day i.e; from March 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes virtual school, teachers’ training institute

By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The government has also proposed 100 new schools of excellence, a Sainik school, and an armed forces preparatory school in the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
admissions

GPAT Answer Key 2021 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check and raise objections

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) answer key and question paper 2021 on Sunday, March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
admissions

12 Indian institutes among 100 in QS World Ranking: Here’s the list

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:49 AM IST
QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment. Among the 12, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in Petroleum Engineering
READ FULL STORY
Close
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
admissions

Want to study abroad? Here are 8 smart strategies for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Making it to a top global university requires a lot of planning. Here is all you need to do while planning to study abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University students are trying to form a first-of-its-kind meme society at SGTB Khalsa College.
Delhi University students are trying to form a first-of-its-kind meme society at SGTB Khalsa College.
admissions

DU to get its first official #memesoc? Watch out meme lords!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Students of SGTB Khalsa have approached their college authorities to allow them to set-up an official meme society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
admissions

Bihar govt admits dip in enrolment in schools; says decline in dropouts

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • The Bihar government on Tuesday admitted in the state assembly that the enrolment of students in the government and government-aided schools had declined by 40 lakh in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-songwriter Tanmaya Bhatnagar performed as part of the virtual TEDx event held online recently.
Singer-songwriter Tanmaya Bhatnagar performed as part of the virtual TEDx event held online recently.
admissions

Hansraj’s digital event rocks campus

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Students of Hansraj College hosted a digital event recently, which had actors, sports personalities and even musicians as speakers, who spoke about their life journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session.(PTI file)
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session.(PTI file)
admissions

AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the INI-CET 2021 examination online at aiimsexams.org on or before March 31, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The program, the first of its kind in the state, was started on March 15, 2018, with the aim to provide coaching for MBBS and NEET courses to poor students from far-flung areas of the state.(HT File)
The program, the first of its kind in the state, was started on March 15, 2018, with the aim to provide coaching for MBBS and NEET courses to poor students from far-flung areas of the state.(HT File)
admissions

Indian Army provides free coaching to J-K students under Super 30 program

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Indian Army has been providing free coaching for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to students from Jammu and Kashmir under the Super 30 program.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BHU SET 2021.(Screengrab )
BHU SET 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

BHU SET 2021 registration begins at bhuonline.in, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • BHU SET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHU SET 2021 examination online at bhuonline.in on or before March 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 March session.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021 March session.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration begins at jeemain.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
UPJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • UPJEE 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
admissions

Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The government of Ireland on Thursday announced undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP