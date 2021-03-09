Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes virtual school, teachers’ training institute
Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio as well, on Tuesday proposed setting up of a virtual model school, an increase of seats in higher education, and a teachers’ training university in the national Capital this year, as he presented the budget in the assembly.
Referring to the new state education board which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced last week, and the new curriculum for classes nursery to 8, Sisodia said the idea was to prepare patriots who take responsibilities for the country, be good human beings, and become job creators.
The government has also proposed 100 new schools of excellence, a Sainik school, and an armed forces preparatory school in the Capital.
“During the pandemic, our teachers and students had to switch to online learning. Our educators, who did not know how to use a smartphone, took help from children and younger teachers to teach online without any formal training. During Covid-19, we learnt to use technology in imparting education and we plan to adopt it for future,” Sisodia said in the assembly.
In order to make the Delhi model of education available to people residing in different parts of the country, the deputy CM also proposed setting up of a virtual Delhi model school.
“There will be no walls or building but there will be studies, children, teachers, enrolment, and examination. This will be a unique effort and this school may be the first of its kind in the world. We have started work on its design and will try to start by next year. Any child in the country wanting to study under Delhi model of education can make use of this. Anytime learning and anytime testing opportunity will be provided to children across the country,” the education minister said.
The government has proposed to increase around 8,000 seats in the higher education sector, this year. Sisodia proposed a teachers’ training university to train teachers in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP), and said that a law university is also in the works.
The deputy chief minister also called for modification in Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Delhi University Act, 1922. “To implement the NEP, we need to change these two old Acts. These Acts are in contradiction of NEP. We have started working on a new law and have requested the Centre to change DU Act,” he said.
