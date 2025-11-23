Delhi Nursery, entry-level classes admission 2026-27 from December 4, schedule here

As per the schedule, the admission process for the open seats (Open Seats (other than EWS/DG /CWSN category seats) will begin on December 4, 2025. Here is the complete schedule:

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, Class 1) for the 2026-27 academic year.

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is March 31, 2026. Age relaxation (in both upper and lower limits) of up to one month may be granted by the heads of schools. Parents need to approach the heads or principals of schools with a manual application if they are seeking age relaxation, DoE said.

Some of the indicative documents which can be considered as proof of residence are

(a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having the name of the child).

(b) Domicile certificate of the child or of his/her parents.

(c) Voter ID-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

(d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

(e) Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

The DoE stated that private schools cannot process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free-ship category students manually. It will be done by the department through a computerised draw of lots.

For further details, read the notification here.