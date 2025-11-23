Delhi Nursery, entry-level classes admission 2026-27 from December 4, schedule here

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, Class 1) for the 2026-27 academic year.
As per the schedule, the admission process for the open seats (Open Seats (other than EWS/DG /CWSN category seats) will begin on December 4, 2025. Here is the complete schedule:
Events
Dates
Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department
November 28
Commencement of admission process and availability of forms
December 4
Last date of submission of application forms in schools
December 27
Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats
January 9, 2026
Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats
January 16
The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)
January 23
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.
January 24 to February 3
The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system)
February 9
esolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list
February 10 to 16
Subsequent list of admission, if any
March 5
Closure of admission process
March 19
Delhi school admission 2026-27: Age limit for different classes
Class
Age
Nursery (Balvatika 1 Pre School 1)
3+ years up to 4 years
KG
4+ years up to 5 years
Class I
5+ years up to 6 years
The cut-off date for determining the age limit is March 31, 2026. Age relaxation (in both upper and lower limits) of up to one month may be granted by the heads of schools. Parents need to approach the heads or principals of schools with a manual application if they are seeking age relaxation, DoE said.
Some of the indicative documents which can be considered as proof of residence are
(a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having the name of the child).
(b) Domicile certificate of the child or of his/her parents.
(c) Voter ID-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.
(d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.
(e) Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.
The DoE stated that private schools cannot process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free-ship category students manually. It will be done by the department through a computerised draw of lots.