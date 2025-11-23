Edit Profile
    Delhi Nursery, entry-level classes admission 2026-27 from December 4, schedule here

    As per the schedule, the admission process for the open seats (Open Seats (other than EWS/DG /CWSN category seats) will begin on December 4, 2025.

    Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:40 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, Class 1) for the 2026-27 academic year.

    Delhi Nursery, entry-level classes admission from December 4, schedule here (File photo/Agencies)
    

    As per the schedule, the admission process for the open seats (Open Seats (other than EWS/DG /CWSN category seats) will begin on December 4, 2025. Here is the complete schedule:

    EventsDates
    Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the DepartmentNovember 28
    Commencement of admission process and availability of formsDecember 4
    Last date of submission of application forms in schoolsDecember 27
    Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open SeatsJanuary 9, 2026
    Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seatsJanuary 16
    The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)January 23
    Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.January 24 to February 3
    The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system)February 9
    esolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second listFebruary 10 to 16
    Subsequent list of admission, if anyMarch 5
    Closure of admission processMarch 19

    Delhi school admission 2026-27: Age limit for different classes

    ClassAge
    Nursery (Balvatika 1 Pre School 1)3+ years up to 4 years
    KG4+ years up to 5 years
    Class I5+ years up to 6 years

    The cut-off date for determining the age limit is March 31, 2026. Age relaxation (in both upper and lower limits) of up to one month may be granted by the heads of schools. Parents need to approach the heads or principals of schools with a manual application if they are seeking age relaxation, DoE said.

    Some of the indicative documents which can be considered as proof of residence are

    (a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having the name of the child).

    (b) Domicile certificate of the child or of his/her parents.

    (c) Voter ID-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

    (d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

    (e) Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

    The DoE stated that private schools cannot process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free-ship category students manually. It will be done by the department through a computerised draw of lots.

    For further details, read the notification here.

