Admission in Delhi's private schools for general category students in nursery, KG and Class 1 began on Thursday, according to a circular by the Directorate of Education. Delhi schools begin nursery, KG, Class 1 admission process; last date Dec 15: DoE

The last date for submission of admission forms is December 15 and the first list for admission will be released on January 12, according to the DoE.

Speaking to PTI, principal of ITL Public School Sudha Acharya said most admissions are happening online and that they have added a QR code for parents to access the form easily.

“We just started the registration process and it is happening mostly online. We have done a new thing this year, that is – adding a QR code for parents to access the form easily. Parents can scan the code and access the admission form. There are introductory videos also. Most of the parents are working people, so this is working well for them,” Acharya said.

There are a total of 190 seats for nursery in ITL Public School and almost 2,000 admission forms are submitted by parents every year, she added.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools.

A separate list will be released for them.

For admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age -- as of March 31 -- should be three years, four years and five years, respectively, according to the notification.

Pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 are classified as entry-level classes and the upper age limit for admission is less than four years, less than five years and less than six years, respectively.

The notification stated that "age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes".

Following the release of the first list, schools can answer queries from parents from January 13-22, it stated.

"Parents may approach the head of school/principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application," the notification stated.

The DoE also directed that a monitoring cell should be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the district's deputy director.

These officials should "ensure that private unaided recognised schools must upload the criteria and their points on the online module available on its website as per the time-line prescribed, and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria, which were abolished by the department and upheld by the high court", the notification stated.

"The monitoring cells shall also ensure that all schools upload the details of children who applied for admission under open seats and points allotted to each of them under their point system and details of all the children admitted in the school on the DoE website," it stated.

Schools have to upload the admission criteria and their points on the online module by November 20.

In case there is a tie among applicants, a draw of lots will be conducted either in a computerised manner or through slips in the presence of parents. The draw of lots will be videographed and the footage will be retained by the school.

Buying the prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission form and only ₹25 can be charged as a registration fee from parents, the notification stated.

The admission process last year started on December 1.