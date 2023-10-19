The Directorate of Education Delhi has issued the notification and schedule for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 at private, unaided schools. The application process is set to begin on November 23 and end on December 15. The first merit list will be released on January 12, 2024 and the second list is scheduled for January 29. Parents can check the detailed notification on edudel.nic.in. Check eligibility, age limit, fee and other important details below: Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 schedule for private schools out on edudel.nic.in; dates, eligibility, fee details (Ajay Aggarwal /HT File Photo/for representation)

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 admission 2024-25: Complete schedule

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 admission 2024-25 schedule (Screenshot of the official notification)

Age limit

Pre-school (Nursery): Three years

Pre-primary (KG): Four years

Class1: Five years

The cut-off date for determining the age limit will be March 31, 2024 (the year in which admission is being sought).

Application fee

The DoE has clarified that schools can collect only ₹25 as non-refundable admission registration fee. Purchase of prospectus will be optional.

“Buying of prospectus of school along with application form is not mandatory for parents and schools can neither force parents to buy prospectus nor can charge any processing fee. Only Rs. 25/- (non-refundable) can be charged as admission registration fee from parents,” the DoE said.

Reservation of seats

All private, unaided schools will reserve 25 per cent of the seats or EWS/DG category students. Admission for EWS/DG/CWSN category seats will be a separate process.

Documents valid as proof of address

Ration card/smart card issued in the name of parents (mother/father having the name of the child).

Domicile certificate of the child or parents.

Voter ID card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or the child.

Aadhar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

For further details, check the notification here.

