DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 Live: Deen Dayal Upadhyay releases second cut off list

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 to release today. Candidates can check the Delhi University second cut off list on the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.
DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 Live: Delhi University to release second list today
DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 Live: Delhi University to release second list today
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Delhi University will release DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 on October 9, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Delhi University admissions can check the cut off list on the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the second cut off list will begin on October 11 at 10 am and will end on October 13, 2021 at 11.59 pm. 

The colleges affiliated with Delhi University have already started to release their respective second cut off list. The cut off lists can be found on the official websites of the respective colleges. 

Soon after the release of all the cut off, the varsity will release the 2nd cut off list on the official website for all the streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. The colleges will complete the approvals for admission against the DU 2nd cut off list by October 14 and the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till October 15, 2021. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST

    Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College releases second cut off list 

    Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has released the second cut off list. In the second cut off list the marks required for BSc(Honours) Computer Science went down by 1.5 per cent. The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100 per cent but there were no applications received for the course in the first list.

  • Oct 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST

    DU 2nd cut off list: Arts, Commerce and Science stream to release today

    The varsity will release the cut off lists for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The colleges will complete the approvals for admission against the DU 2nd cut off list by October 14 and the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till October 15, 2021.

  • Oct 09, 2021 03:55 PM IST

    DU Second Cut off List 2021: List of documents required 

    • Class 10 board examination certificate, mark sheet
    • Class 12 mark sheet, provisional or original certificate
    • Conduct certificate
    • Category certificate, if applicable)
    • OBC (Non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable)
    • Transfer certificate
    • Migration certificate from
    • Two passport size, self-attested photographs

     

  • Oct 09, 2021 03:47 PM IST

    College of Vocational Studies releases second cut off list 

    College of Vocational Studies have released the second cut off list. Admission for only B.A. (Hons.) English is opened with the cut off of 96.25-less than 96.50 percent. The admissions for all other courses for general category have been closed.

    Direct link to check second cut off here 

  • Oct 09, 2021 03:43 PM IST

    Jesus and Mary College releases 2nd cut off list 

    Jesus and Mary College has released the 2nd cut off list. The cut off list has been released for B.Voc and Hindi Honours course. The admission for all courses have been closed in the college. 

    Direct link to check second cut off here 

  • Oct 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST

    DU 2nd cut off list: To release today 

    Delhi University will release the second cut off list today, October 9, 2021. Candidates will be able to check the cut off list on the official website of Delhi University soon. 

Topics
delhi university du cut off list delhi university admission
admissions

Some DU colleges put out second cut-off list, marks down by 0.25 to 1.5 per cent
DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11
DUET 2021 answer keys: Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key online and raise objection/s if they want to.
UCEED, CEED 2022.
