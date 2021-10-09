DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 Live: Deen Dayal Upadhyay releases second cut off list

Delhi University will release DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 on October 9, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Delhi University admissions can check the cut off list on the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the second cut off list will begin on October 11 at 10 am and will end on October 13, 2021 at 11.59 pm.

The colleges affiliated with Delhi University have already started to release their respective second cut off list. The cut off lists can be found on the official websites of the respective colleges.

Soon after the release of all the cut off, the varsity will release the 2nd cut off list on the official website for all the streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. The colleges will complete the approvals for admission against the DU 2nd cut off list by October 14 and the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till October 15, 2021.