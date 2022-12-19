Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Second list releasing today, here’s how to check

admissions
Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:49 AM IST

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list will be released today, December 19, 2022. Candidates can check the list on the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list on December 19, 2022. The Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board will release the second list for post graduate admissions on the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply against the second admission list from December 20 to December 21, 2022. Colleges or University can verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against second admission list from December 20 to December 22, 2022. The last date of fee payment against second admission list is December 22, 2022.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to check

To check the second list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Second list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
