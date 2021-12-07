DU PG Admissions 2021: Third merit list releasing today on du.ac.in

University of Delhi will release third merit list for DU PG Admissions 2021 on December 7, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in the varsity in any postgraduate course can check the merit list through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the admission merit list from December 8 to December 9, 2021. The departments/ colleges will have to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the third merit list from December 8 to December 10, 2021. The payment of fees against the third merit list will be done till December 11, 2021.

DU PG Admissions 2021: How to check third merit list

Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

Click on DU PG Third merit list 2021 link available on the home page.

The merit list PDF file will open.

Check the name and roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Further lists will be declared if required by the varsity. The commencement of classes for PG courses will be from December 1, 2021.