DU PG, BTech admission 2025: Registration begins, direct link and important dates

The University of Delhi has started the registration for its various postgraduate programmes and three BTech programmes for the 2025-26 academic session. DU PG, BTech admission 2025: Registration begins (File)

Candidates who want to take admission to these courses must fulfil the eligibility conditions set by the university. Application forms will be accepted at the CSAS portal- admission.uod.ac.in.

Also read: SSC GD result 2025 news live updates

Registrations for DU PG and BTech admission 2025-26 will close on Friday, June 6, at 11:59 pm.

DU PG, BTech admission 2025: Direct link to official website

For admission to postgraduate programs, the allocations will be based only on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET UG 2025.

For the three undergraduate Engineering programmes – BTech in Computer Sciecne and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and BTech in Electrical Engineering, the COmmon Rank List or CRL of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 paper 1 will be considered, the University said.

Before applying for DU PG and BTech admission, the university has asked candidates to refer to the respective information buttetin hosted on the CSAS portal and check the minimum eligibility, programme-specific eligibility, allocation rules, etc.

DU BTech admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a single recognised board. Candidates must have secured 60 per cent or more marks in an aggregate of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and must have passed English as a subject of study at Class 12 level. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, minimum required marks are 50 per cent while it is 55 per cent for OBC-NCL candidates. Candidates must have appeared in JEE (Mains)-2025 (Paper-I). Candidates who have appeared at the Class 12 examination in 2025 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2025-26

DU has asked candidates to regularly visit the website for updates regarding admission status, schedules and announcements.