SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check scorecard when released

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check their results and scorecard on ssc.gov.in after declaration....Read More
The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
