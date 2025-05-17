Edit Profile
    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check scorecard when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 17, 2025 10:08 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Results to be out on ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check scorecard when out
    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check scorecard when out

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check their results and scorecard on ssc.gov.in after declaration....Read More

    The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 17, 2025 10:08 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: What after the result is announced?

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: After the result is announced, selected candidates will appear for physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification. Details about these rounds will be shared later.

    May 17, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: How to check results when declared?

    Go to ssc.gov.in.

    Go to the results section

    Open the Constable GD result page.

    Check and download the result.

    May 17, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Website to check for result

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: ssc.gov.in

    May 17, 2025 9:56 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

    May 17, 2025 9:53 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Provisional answer key 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    May 17, 2025 9:50 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: About CBT

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    May 17, 2025 9:48 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Check exam dates 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

    May 17, 2025 9:45 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when out?

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check their results and scorecard on ssc.gov.in after declaration.

    May 17, 2025 9:43 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Date and time 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The result date and time have not been announced by the Commission yet. 

